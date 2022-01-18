CHANGE LANGUAGE
England to Host Switzerland at Wembley as Part of FIFA World Cup Preparations
England to Host Switzerland at Wembley as Part of FIFA World Cup Preparations

England's opponents for another fixture to be played at Wembley three days later will be revealed at a later date.

England will host Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley on March 26 as part of their preparations for this year’s Qatar World Cup, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

England wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 10-0 win away to San Marino, topping their group to guarantee automatic qualification for the showpiece event.

Switzerland also topped their group, finishing two points ahead of European champions Italy with a 4-0 win over Bulgaria.

England last played the Swis in 2019 in a Nations League third-place playoff match, which they in a penalty shootout.

January 18, 2022