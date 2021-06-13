England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

England begin their Euro 2020 journey with a tough encounter on Sunday, as they renew hostilities with Croatia at the Wembley Stadium, three years after the Chequered Ones dashed their 2018 World Cup dreams. Gareth Southgate has one of the strongest sides in the Championship and he would be hoping to get off to a flying start in Euro 2020. The Three Lions are already being tipped to go all the way in the tournament, after they managed back-to-back clean sheets against Austria and Romania in their recent outings.

Croatia have been a painful thorn in the side of England and Zlatko Dalic’s men can cause a major upset for the host team in their own backyard. The Chequered Ones drew 1-1 against Armenia on June 1, before going down 0-1 against Belgium in their most recent international friendly on June 6. Coming to the head-to-head record, Croatia have come up as winners in four of their last five such matches. However, England defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley in November 2018 to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 UEFA Nations League. The Euro 2020 England vs Croatia match will kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Euro 2020 England vs Croatia: Team News, Injury Update

Croatia have a fully-fit squad and all the players will be available for selection. England, on the other hand, might miss the services of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, as the duo’s availability remains doubtful for this game.

England possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford (GK), John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Joe Gomez; Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

Croatia possible starting line-up: Dominik Livakovic (GK), Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

What time will England vs Croatia Euro 2020 match kick-off?

The Euro 2020 fixture between both sides will kick off at 06:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 13, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel will show England vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live.

How can I live stream England vs Croatia Euro 2020 fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and Jio TV.

