England vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live

England and France will face off in their blockbuster quarter-final on Sunday. Both teams recorded impressive wins in their round of 16 matches and finished on top of their respective groups. But while England have looked very promising, France will be the favourites to triumph at the Al Bayt Stadium. Didier Deschamps’ side are the defending champions and are the strongest contender to lift the World Cup. Moreover, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud make France a formidable side. Gareth Southgate’s England will have to find a way to contain Mbappe. The high-flying Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored five goals in four games and will be the most dangerous player for the Three Lions. Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker will likely be the man who will be tasked with containing Mbappe. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the game promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final between England and France, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between England and France be played?

The match between England and France will be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the match between England and France be played?

The match between England and France will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match between England and France begin?

The match between England and France will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England and France?

The match between England and France will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between England and France?

The match between England and France will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

England Probable Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Harry Kane

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

