England vs Iran Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 21

England and Iran will face off in a riveting FIFA World Cup encounter on November 21. Gareth Southgate’s side enters the showpiece event on the back of shock UEFA Nations League relegation, dumped into League B after being defeated by Italy once and Hungary twice over the past few months.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Romelu Lukaku Ruled Out of First Two Games, Says Source

However, the Three Lions are a formidable side irrespective of their poor form and they reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. England will be missing Reece James and Ben Chilwell, and both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker remain a doubt for Monday’s match.

Meanwhile, Iran will be looking to be at the top of their game and push the star-studded England side. They are in a tough group and face an uphill battle to progress to the next round. Iran will also be concerned over the fitness of star forward Sardar Azmoun.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran will be played on November 21, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and Iran will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

England vs Iran Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-captain: Raheem Sterling

Suggested Playing XI for England vs Iran Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders: Hajsafi, Trippier, Shaw

Midfielders: Saka, Amiri, Bellingham, Jahanbakhsh

Strikers: Kane, Sterling, Taremi

Probable Starting Lineups:

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Iran: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Nourollahi, Amiri, Taremi; Ansarifard

Read all the Latest Sports News here