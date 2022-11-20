England vs Iran Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

Gareth Southgate’s men will now be aiming to rectify the errors as they are all set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Monday. In their opening World Cup fixture, England will face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. England and Iran have been placed in Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Wales and the United States of America.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England (ENG) and Iran (IRA) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs Iran (IRA) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

