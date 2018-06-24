England vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

Latest update: England beat Panama 6-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to progress to the Round of 16 with Belgium from Group G. This is the first time in a World Cup game that England have scored 6 goals, while Panama scored their first ever goal in the competition. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to become the third England player to do so after Sir Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker.
Catch all the latest updates from the Group G clash between England and Panama from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 24, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)
Full time: England beat Panama 6-1 and qualify for the Round of 16.
Jun 24, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)
England more than happy to pass it around among themselves as they look to run the clock down. One minute left.
Jun 24, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)
Ashley Young swings in the ball from the left, but Jordan Henderson can't turn it in. England have another four minutes to add to the score line.
Jun 24, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)
Panama continue to go in search of a second goal against England even though that will not make a difference to the result of course. England though have gone off the boil a little and are sitting back against Panama.
Jun 24, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)
Just over five minutes left in the game and irrespective of the result, the Panama fans are in full voice after their oldest player Baloy scored their first World Cup goal. They have something to cheer about.
Jun 24, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)
Raheem Sterling had another chance to score for England. He has not done that in three years and he has been wasteful in attack. Southgate will surely want to address that along with the defensive frailties that his side have shown.
Jun 24, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)
That was not the kind of thing Gareth Southgate would have had in mind from his defenders. The objective would have been to look for a cleansheet, but that hasn't happened for a second match running. Very poor defending from England.
Jun 24, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)
GOAL: Panama have scored their first ever World Cup goal. Felipe Baloy sweeps it home past Pickford after Avila delivered a good low ball into the box.
Jun 24, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)
Chance: Roman Torres had a chance to score from the corner, but his side-footed shot is off target and England hold onto a cleansheet for now. England do not look comfortable in defense even though the game is definitely decided.
Jun 24, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)
England slightly fortunate as Pickford tried to do a Manuel Neuer by coming out to receive the ball outside the penalty area. Almost an embarrassing moment for him. Perez was in the vicinity but so were two England defenders.
Jun 24, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)
The free-kick is driven deep to Maguire who heads it back into the danger area. The ball sits up for a volley which Henderson has skied.
Jun 24, 2018 7:00 pm (IST)
20 minutes left in the game, and England who have made more than a 100 more passes than Panama have another set-piece after Raheem Sterling is brought down cynically by Murillo.
Jun 24, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)
Panama with renewed energy and hope after that Murillo chance! They would surely like to score their first goal at the World Cup!
Jun 24, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)
Harry Kane's hat-trick now means he has scored more goals than anyone so far at this World Cup. He takes his tally to five, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku who are tied on fourth.
Jun 24, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)
Chance: Panama's Murillo has a chance blocked by Pickford. He was through on goal and could have scored Panama's first goal at the World Cup.
Jun 24, 2018 6:53 pm (IST)
Only Gary Lineker has scored more goals at a World Cup for England. Harry Kane, one expects will overtake that soon!
Jun 24, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)
That was Kane's last touch in the game and he has gone off as Jamie Vardy replaces him.
Jun 24, 2018 6:51 pm (IST)
GOAL: Harry Kane completes a hat-trick in amazing circumstances. Loftus-Cheek hammers it goalwards and it deflects of the heel of Harry Kane for the sixth goal of the game!
Jun 24, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)
Panama captain Roman Torres, who has a World Cup trophy tattooed on his calf, has been careless in possession quite often today.
Jun 24, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)
Even though this game is almost definitely already won, the English actually have an incentive to score more goals – with one more goal in this match, they'll win their group with just a draw against Belgium.
Jun 24, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)
Barcenas looks for Perez inside the box but he has two defenders on him, so there is no luck for Panama on that move. England very comfortable of course at the moment and don't mind making Panama players run around a bit and tease them a bit here.
Jun 24, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)
England playing possession football currently and are toying with Panama. Another set-piece, what will happen now? Ref has a close eye on those inside the box!
Jun 24, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)
Panama have their first corner of the game but Walker clears it out with ease. It comes back to Davis as Henderson can't control the clearance from the defense. But Davis can't find Rodriguez down the left and England get a goal-kick and can regroup.
Jun 24, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)
At the other end, Kane almost sets up a sixth for England - his through ball for Raheem Sterling is too fast.
Jun 24, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)
Panama looking to make something happen sweep forward with Perez intercepting a pass at the centre line. Barcenas ball into the box though is not good and Pickford collects easily.
Jun 24, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)
Panama's striker Perez has cut a very frustrated and dejected figure as the match has progressed. England's Sterling, Lingard and Kane have been combining well though.
Jun 24, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)
Here we go with the second half! Will it be more one way traffic in the second half?
Jun 24, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)
While England have scored five in a World Cup match for the first time, Harry Kane has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku’s tally of four goals in the race for the golden boot. How many more are coming Panama’s way in the second half?
Jun 24, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)
The last time five goals were scored in one half at a World Cup was in 2014 in the semi-final between Brazil and Germany at Belo Horizonte. Before that this has been achieved only thrice, twice in 1974 and once in 1954.
Preview: Handed a winning start for the first time in a major tournament for 12 years by captain Harry Kane's injury-time winner against Tunisia, England can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Panama with a rare sense of World Cup calm. A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane banished any remaining doubts over his ability to perform on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990. But Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure to find the net with a host of simple first-half chances. Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly culpable and while Kane saved an inquest into England's profligacy and ponderous second-half performance, Sterling's place against Panama may now be in jeopardy. The first media storm of a hitherto relaxed campaign for the Three Lions was brewing on Friday after Gareth Southgate's planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland's notes were photographed at training on Thursday. According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia. Southgate criticised the media for giving England's opponents an upper hand. "If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it's a disadvantage to us," said Southgate. "So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not." In contrast to his 23-goal season at club level for Premier League champions Manchester City, Sterling now hasn't scored in his last 21 internationals. However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too dependent on Kane for goals. "I don't think that's happening in this group," said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane's ability to be in the right place at the right time. "He gets himself in great positions. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he's going to score." At 20, Rashford is just one of a host of exciting young English talents as Southgate took the third youngest squad in the tournament to Russia. And Holland believes a more clinical touch in front of goal will come with experience. "It's psychological, it's about pushing the players to be match-winners but it is also a process," he said. "It might just take the time that it takes. "If you imagine these guys in a couple of years, and I hope I'm still around then, once they've become more seasoned at this level, that could be really exciting. It already is now." Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G. Highly-fancied Belgium soared to the top of the group by easing past the World Cup debutants 3-0 in their opening game.