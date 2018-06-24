GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
England vs Panama, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: John Stones Heads England into Lead Against Panama

News18.com | June 24, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
24 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Group Stage - Group G

EnglandEngland
10
1 - 0full time
PanamaPanama
50
Latest update: England have taken the lead early on after John Stones headed home from their first corner delivered by Kieran Trippier against Panama.

Catch all the latest updates from the Group G clash between England and Panama from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 24, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

GOAL: England make the early breakthrough once again. John Stones unmarked in the box heads home powerfully from the Trippier corner. England are off to a flyer! 

Jun 24, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)

Early corner for England on the right wing. Trippier will take this as the ref asks the players to be careful about pushing and shoving and John Stones heads home! 

Jun 24, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Five minutes in and the game has been pretty scrappy to start with. Panama have had the best chance early on to take the lead or at least give England a good old wake up call but failed to make that count. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Chance: Panama's Barcenas finds Godoy in acres of space at the top of the penalty box, but Godoy shoots wildly and England survive. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Jun 24, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)

Panama with an early set piece on the left. Davis delivers but England deal with it without much issue. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

England make an early inroad into the Panama box from the right, but Jesse Lingard and Gabriel Gomez have a clash of heads and there is an early injury scare for both sides. Medical teams attending to both players with Lingard needing more attention. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Kick off with England starting proceedings in their home kit of white. They are going right to left in attack as we see it. Panama are in their red kit. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)

Can Panama pull off what Mexico did and be the second side from the CONCACAF to beat an European side? That would set the cat among the pigeons in Russia. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

The national anthems are over and the players are all set for kick-off. England remember will look to come out flying like they did against Tunisia whereas one expects Panama to be dogged and crowd the defense as they look to shut out Kane and co. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

The players are in the tunnel and all set to come out onto the pitch. It is a warm afternoon in Novgorod. 

Jun 24, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)

England and Panama have never played each other before, but Panama coach Hernan Gomez has come up against Gareth Southgate. That was in the 1998 World Cup in France when Colombia lost 2-0 to England. Southgate was an unused sub. Gomez was also the coach when England met Los Cafeteros in 1995, a match remembered for Rene Higuita's trademark scorpion kick being unveiled to the wider world.

Jun 24, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)
Here are the formations going into the game.
Jun 24, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

England have won their first two group games at the World Cup only twice ever. The first time was in 1982 in Spain, when they were knocked out in the second round, while the next was in 2006 when they went home in the quarter-final against Portugal. 

Jun 24, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)

England Starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Loftus-Cheek, Lingard, Sterling, Kane

Panama Starting XI: Penedo, Murillo, Escobar, R Torres, Davis, Gomez, Godoy, Cooper, J Rodriguez, Barcenas, Perez

Jun 24, 2018 4:23 pm (IST)
Former England captain weighing in with his wishes for the England side!
Jun 24, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

Former England manager and midfielder Glenn Hoddle spoke to FIFA.com before the match and praised the unity in the squad. “I think they are a group of players that are young, similar age, I think there’s only a couple of players who are over 30 and that helps on the pitch to unite them, it really does, you get familiar," said the coach of the team at France 1998. "Whenever I was involved in teams as a player there was always a bit of a gap between ages and it was difficult off the pitch to try and mould that together to get that really good team spirit so the age is working in their favour.

“I don’t think there’s a spilt in the camp, put it that way. In the past there could have been club rivalries that weren’t shaken off when it would come to playing for England, but I think that’s gone with this group of players. Any manager wants that, for players to all be on the same wavelength and to respect each other. You haven’t got to be best buddies but as long as you have that respect for one another you can go a long way.”

Jun 24, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

While Panama's strongest aspect remains their defense, they will look to score against the English side who have the reputation of making life difficult for themselves in big tournaments. Panama have scored only two goals in their last seven games, where they drew two games. On the other hand England needed 17 chances against Tunisia before Harry Kane clinched the winner in stoppage time. Expecting the game to hold an attack vs defense theme is unlikely to be bad call. 

Jun 24, 2018 4:13 pm (IST)

While England are heavily favoured to take all three points against Panama, manager Southgate said on  Saturday there was no chance his team will be guilty of complacency. "We've seen already the difficulty the big countries in terms of ranking have had in breaking down lower-ranked teams," cautioned Southgate. Progressing to the Round of 16 will be a welcome achievement for the English after their disastrous campaign in Brazil four years ago and the poor showing at the 2016 Euros.

Jun 24, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Panama began their World Cup with a very dogged performance against the Belgians, but could not keep up the resistance for the full duration of the game. The first half saw them narrow things down in defense and look to hit the Belgians on the break - a ploy they are likely to continue with against England. Panama have nothing to lose but all to gain from this outing just like it was the case in their first World Cup game, and even if the odds are heavily stacked against them today, they will look to score their first World Cup goal. 

Jun 24, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)

Ahead of this match, there has been controversy regarding the England side, with coach Gareth Southgate unhappy about the fact that the media had released the starting line-up for England in this game after they caught sight of it during an England training session. Later though, Southgate diffused the situation expertly and also said that there would definitely be changes made to the 'released line-up'. Earlier, the English camp had hit out at the media asking, "Are you with us or against us?"

Jun 24, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Sunday coverage for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog. The first match for the day will see England take on the new boys Panama, with the former champions looking to pin down a place in the Round of 16 along with Belgium from Group G. A shock defeat for England though will see them vulnerable to a first round exit, especially considering the tough final group stage fixture they have against Belgium. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Handed a winning start for the first time in a major tournament for 12 years by captain Harry Kane's injury-time winner against Tunisia, England can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Panama with a rare sense of World Cup calm. A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane banished any remaining doubts over his ability to perform on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990. But Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure to find the net with a host of simple first-half chances. Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly culpable and while Kane saved an inquest into England's profligacy and ponderous second-half performance, Sterling's place against Panama may now be in jeopardy. The first media storm of a hitherto relaxed campaign for the Three Lions was brewing on Friday after Gareth Southgate's planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland's notes were photographed at training on Thursday. According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia. Southgate criticised the media for giving England's opponents an upper hand. "If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it's a disadvantage to us," said Southgate. "So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not." In contrast to his 23-goal season at club level for Premier League champions Manchester City, Sterling now hasn't scored in his last 21 internationals. However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too dependent on Kane for goals. "I don't think that's happening in this group," said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane's ability to be in the right place at the right time. "He gets himself in great positions. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he's going to score." At 20, Rashford is just one of a host of exciting young English talents as Southgate took the third youngest squad in the tournament to Russia. And Holland believes a more clinical touch in front of goal will come with experience. "It's psychological, it's about pushing the players to be match-winners but it is also a process," he said. "It might just take the time that it takes. "If you imagine these guys in a couple of years, and I hope I'm still around then, once they've become more seasoned at this level, that could be really exciting. It already is now." Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G. Highly-fancied Belgium soared to the top of the group by easing past the World Cup debutants 3-0 in their opening game.
