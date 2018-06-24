England vs Panama, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: John Stones Heads England into Lead Against Panama

24 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
Group Stage - Group G
Catch all the latest updates from the Group G clash between England and Panama from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
England and Panama have never played each other before, but Panama coach Hernan Gomez has come up against Gareth Southgate. That was in the 1998 World Cup in France when Colombia lost 2-0 to England. Southgate was an unused sub. Gomez was also the coach when England met Los Cafeteros in 1995, a match remembered for Rene Higuita's trademark scorpion kick being unveiled to the wider world.
Former England manager and midfielder Glenn Hoddle spoke to FIFA.com before the match and praised the unity in the squad. “I think they are a group of players that are young, similar age, I think there’s only a couple of players who are over 30 and that helps on the pitch to unite them, it really does, you get familiar," said the coach of the team at France 1998. "Whenever I was involved in teams as a player there was always a bit of a gap between ages and it was difficult off the pitch to try and mould that together to get that really good team spirit so the age is working in their favour.
“I don’t think there’s a spilt in the camp, put it that way. In the past there could have been club rivalries that weren’t shaken off when it would come to playing for England, but I think that’s gone with this group of players. Any manager wants that, for players to all be on the same wavelength and to respect each other. You haven’t got to be best buddies but as long as you have that respect for one another you can go a long way.”
While Panama's strongest aspect remains their defense, they will look to score against the English side who have the reputation of making life difficult for themselves in big tournaments. Panama have scored only two goals in their last seven games, where they drew two games. On the other hand England needed 17 chances against Tunisia before Harry Kane clinched the winner in stoppage time. Expecting the game to hold an attack vs defense theme is unlikely to be bad call.
While England are heavily favoured to take all three points against Panama, manager Southgate said on Saturday there was no chance his team will be guilty of complacency. "We've seen already the difficulty the big countries in terms of ranking have had in breaking down lower-ranked teams," cautioned Southgate. Progressing to the Round of 16 will be a welcome achievement for the English after their disastrous campaign in Brazil four years ago and the poor showing at the 2016 Euros.
Panama began their World Cup with a very dogged performance against the Belgians, but could not keep up the resistance for the full duration of the game. The first half saw them narrow things down in defense and look to hit the Belgians on the break - a ploy they are likely to continue with against England. Panama have nothing to lose but all to gain from this outing just like it was the case in their first World Cup game, and even if the odds are heavily stacked against them today, they will look to score their first World Cup goal.
Ahead of this match, there has been controversy regarding the England side, with coach Gareth Southgate unhappy about the fact that the media had released the starting line-up for England in this game after they caught sight of it during an England training session. Later though, Southgate diffused the situation expertly and also said that there would definitely be changes made to the 'released line-up'. Earlier, the English camp had hit out at the media asking, "Are you with us or against us?"
Hello and welcome to the Sunday coverage for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog. The first match for the day will see England take on the new boys Panama, with the former champions looking to pin down a place in the Round of 16 along with Belgium from Group G. A shock defeat for England though will see them vulnerable to a first round exit, especially considering the tough final group stage fixture they have against Belgium.
Preview: Handed a winning start for the first time in a major tournament for 12 years by captain Harry Kane's injury-time winner against Tunisia, England can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Panama with a rare sense of World Cup calm. A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane banished any remaining doubts over his ability to perform on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990. But Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure to find the net with a host of simple first-half chances. Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly culpable and while Kane saved an inquest into England's profligacy and ponderous second-half performance, Sterling's place against Panama may now be in jeopardy. The first media storm of a hitherto relaxed campaign for the Three Lions was brewing on Friday after Gareth Southgate's planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland's notes were photographed at training on Thursday. According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia. Southgate criticised the media for giving England's opponents an upper hand. "If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it's a disadvantage to us," said Southgate. "So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not." In contrast to his 23-goal season at club level for Premier League champions Manchester City, Sterling now hasn't scored in his last 21 internationals. However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too dependent on Kane for goals. "I don't think that's happening in this group," said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane's ability to be in the right place at the right time. "He gets himself in great positions. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he's going to score." At 20, Rashford is just one of a host of exciting young English talents as Southgate took the third youngest squad in the tournament to Russia. And Holland believes a more clinical touch in front of goal will come with experience. "It's psychological, it's about pushing the players to be match-winners but it is also a process," he said. "It might just take the time that it takes. "If you imagine these guys in a couple of years, and I hope I'm still around then, once they've become more seasoned at this level, that could be really exciting. It already is now." Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G. Highly-fancied Belgium soared to the top of the group by easing past the World Cup debutants 3-0 in their opening game.
