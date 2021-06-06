England vs Romania International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

England will round off their preparations for the upcoming European Championships when they host Romania in an international friendly on Sunday, June 6. The exciting fixture will be played at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough. The Three Lions come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Austria in an international friendly game on Thursday at the same venue. Whereas, Romania lost 1-2 against Georgia on the same night, at the Ilie Oana Stadium in their international friendly outing. Both sides will be facing each other for the 12th time, the record is even as the Three Lions have won two games, lost three and drawn six. Although, in their last outing which was a Euro 2000 qualifier Romania defeated England 3-2. The International Friendly 2021 England vs Romania match will kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

International Friendly 2021 England vs Romania: Team News, Injury Update

While the hosts boast of a star studded line-up, however they will have to do without the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out with an injury, while Harry Maguire’s availability remains doubtful. On the other hand, the visitors have no injury concerns as of now. But Florin Tanase will miss out this fixture due to suspension.

England possible starting line-up: Dean Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Conor Coady, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Romania possible starting line-up: Florin Nita, Deian Sorescu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Cristian Ganea, Constantin Budescu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Maxim, Ianis Hagi, Claudiu Keseru, Nicolae Stanciu

What time will the England vs Romania International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?

The International Friendly 2021 fixture between both sides will kick off at 09:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 6, at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England.

What TV channel will show the England vs Romania International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream the England vs Romania International Friendly 2021 fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV.

