England vs Scotland Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

With pride of the derby at stake, England will renew hostilities against Scotland in the second round of Euro 2020 Group D games at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The mouth-watering clash is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM (IST).

The Three Lions will be looking to make it two wins in this European Championship after they opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup nemesis Croatia last weekend. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the contest against Croatia on Sunday, as Gareth Southgate’s men started their Group D challenge with an important victory in London.

On the contrary, neighbours Scotland suffered a disappointing two-goal defeat against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday. Despite best efforts from skipper Andrew Robertson, Steve Clarke’s side couldn’t match the brilliance of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Peter Schick, who scored twice in the game.

Both sides have the oldest rivalry in football history, dating back to 1872. But this Euro 2020 league match will be bigger than most as it will be the first encounter between the neighbours in a major tournament since 1996. Due to their 150-year rivalry, both sides have faced each other on 114 occasions, earning them the most played international moniker. However, the Three Lions have the upper hand with 48 wins and their Scottish counterparts are close enough with 41 wins, while 25 ended in draws.

Euro 2020 England vs Scotland: Team News, Injury Update

Gareth Southgate had already dealt a blow with Trent Alexander-Arnold pulling out at the start of the tournament. The English boss has now lost another, as backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is out of the squad altogether due to a hip injury, he’s been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire’s availability still remains doubtful. Also, Jordan Henderson is expected to miss out once again as well.

Steve Clarke, unlike his English counterpart has to only worry over Billy Gilmour’s fitness. However, he should be able to welcome back Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, who missed out the season opener due to a calf injury.

England possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Scotland possible starting line-up: David Marshall (GK), Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

