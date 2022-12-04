England vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England vs Senegal: England reached the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after remaining unbeaten at the group stage. The Three Lions scored nine goals in their three matches to qualify for the knockouts as the group leaders. Gareth Southgate’s men will now be up against Senegal in the round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup. The two teams will be in action at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.

England will head into the knockouts after comfortably outclassing Wales by three goals to nil. English striker Marcus Rashford scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for his side.

Senegal, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 1-2 win over Ecuador to qualify for the round of 16. The African nation claimed six points to finish the group stage at second spot. Senegal started their World Cup campaign with a defeat against Netherlands but Alious Cisse’s men scripted a prompt comeback and won their next two games.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal; here is everything you need to know:

England vs Senegal Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

England vs Senegal Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

England vs Senegal Match Details

The England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 pre quarter-final match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday, December 5, at 12:30 am IST.

England vs Senegal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Jude Bellingham

Suggested Playing XI for England vs Senegal Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson

Striker: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

England vs Senegal Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pape Gueye, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiyae, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

Read all the Latest Sports News here