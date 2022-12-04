England are trying to make a deep run in the World Cup. Their next opponent is a Senegal team which has the capability to cause a major upset. Though Gareth Southgate’s side are the outright favourites owing to their form in the World Cup so far. The match between England and Senegal will take place on December 5, Monday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The English have shown some real fluidity in the attack, certainly so in the wings. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden have terrorised opposition defences and both the forwards were in the midst of goals in the 3-0 win against Wales. Southgate will not want to tinker with the playing 11 too much but if he wants to there is plenty of firepower on the bench. From Raheem sterling to Jack Grealish and Bukayako Saka, England has the attacking riches.

Senegal are playing in the knockouts for only the second time ever. The African champions did make it to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup but have missed out since then. Senegal will need to pull out a massive performance if they want to prevail over England.

Ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 England and Senegal match will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England and Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England and Senegal match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

England and Senegal Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Youssouf Sabaly, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ismail Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia

