FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

England Women's Football Team Donates to #PlayersTogether Fund for UK Health Service

England women's football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)

England women's football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)

England women's football team issued a statement saying after discussions with Premier League players, the whole team was making its donation amid coronavirus crisis.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
Share this:

London: The England women's football squad have made a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund, launched by Premier League players last week, it was announced Tuesday.

The fund was created after footballers met to discuss how they could best support staff in Britain's state-run National Health Service and other frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak, which has halted all major sport worldwide.

A statement issued by the England women's team said: "After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund."

Highly-paid Premier League players found themselves being criticised, including by prominent politicians, for not doing enough during the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League's initial plan for a 30-percent wage cut was rebuffed by the players, who wanted their contribution to make a difference to NHS staff.

Several clubs, however, have since agreed wage deferrals with their players.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,393,337

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,998,975

    +1,115

  • Cured/Discharged

    478,586

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,708

    +109
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres