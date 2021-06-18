England’s Jack Grealish Spills the Beans About Wearing Low Socks and Tiny Shin Pads

England and Aston Villa attacking mid-fielder Jack Grealish has finally spilled the beans on the reason for wearing low socks and tiny shin pads. It has always been a mystery as to why the Englishman would wear low socks or would not wear normal pads like the other footballers generally do. But Grealish has a genuine reason behind his actions. The player has become an up-and-coming star as his play and role in Aston Villa has big clubs in the Premier League requesting for his services. The mid-fielder is a part of the England squad for the Euros 2020 and hopes to be called up soon by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Opening up on why the footballer wears his low socks, Grealish revealed about his superstition. The mid-fielder said that one fine day, his socks shrunk after washing them and wouldn’t go any higher. But once he played in them, he had a terrific season and hence, he continued doing so. Other than the fact that Grealish’s calves can make any footballer not come near him on the field, the low socks is a part of Grealish’s success and swagger.

Many fans had speculated that Grealish’s style was a tribute to Manchester United legend George Best, who also used to wear low socks. But, the Aston Villa star said that his reason had nothing to do with the Red Devils legend.Along with the low socks, Grealish said that he wears tiny shinpads as it allows him to move freely and play better on the field. Apparently, the shin-guards Grealish wears sizes between large-child and small-adult size.

That is not the only superstition Grealish has, by the way. He said that it was due to his ‘knackered boots’ that he was able to captain Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019. The Englishman stated that he was able to get goals and assists through his torn shoes.

The Aston Villa star is currently on the radar in the transfer market and top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have enquired about Grealish’s services. Other than Grealish, Harry Kane has also expressed his desires to leave Tottenham Hotspurs and play for a bigger club in the Premier League.

