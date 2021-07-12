England's Painful Penalty History after Euro 2020 Final Woe

England suffered another painful shoot-out defeat as Italy beat them 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley. AFP Sport looks at England’s wretched shoot-out record in major tournaments:

1990 World Cup semi-final, lost 4-3 on penalties against Germany after a 1-1 draw.

— Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle were the fall-guys with misses in England’s first bitter taste of the penalty lottery.

Euro 96 semi-final, lost 6-5 on penalties against Germany after a 1-1 draw.

— Gareth Southgate’s spot-kick was saved by Andreas Kopke in front of a stunned Wembley crowd, giving the current England boss an unwanted look at how agonising penalties can be.

1998 World Cup last 16, lost 4-3 on penalties against Argentina after a 2-2 draw.

— Paul Ince and David Batty failed to convert their kicks after England had held on following David Beckham’s red card.

Euro 2004 quarter-final, lost 6-5 on penalties against Portugal after a 2-2 draw.

— David Beckham and Darius Vassell were the villains this time as the Three Lions were eliminated by the hosts in Lisbon.

2006 World Cup quarter-final, lost 3-1 on penalties against Portugal after 0-0 draw.

— Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed as England’s ‘golden generation’ once again came up short in the Sven Goran Eriksson era.

Euro 2012 quarter-final, lost 4-2 on penalties against Italy after a 0-0 draw.

— Ashley Young and Ashley Cole came up short from 12 yards and Andrea Pirlo showed them how to do it with a ‘Panenka’ winner.

