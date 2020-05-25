FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

English FA Ends Women's Super League Season, 'Following Overwhelming Feedback From Clubs'

Women's Super League (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Women's Super League (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool bottom when matches were suspended in mid-March.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Share this:

England's Football Association (FA) has ended the Women's Super League (WSL) season, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to "overwhelming feedback" from clubs, it said on Monday.

The FA said no decision had yet been made on how the league winner or relegation to the Women's Championship - whose season was also terminated - would be decided, or how entries for the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League would be determined.

"Following overwhelming feedback from clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women's game," the FA said in a statement.

Recommendations on "the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season" would be sent to the FA's board, it said adding supporting the welfare of clubs and players "will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process".

Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool bottom when matches were suspended in mid-March.

Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women's Championship.

Top-flight English football's men's teams were given permission to resume training in small groups last week.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading