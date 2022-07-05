English Midfielder Dale Stephens Discovered on Twitter He's Been Released by Burnley FC

English midfielder Dale Stephens has made a stunning claim regarding his latest update in the summer transfer window. Stephens was released by Championship club Burnley and the 33-year-old says he got to know about his transfer from Twitter.

During an interaction with talkSPORT, Stephens said that he was aware of his future at the club but the manner in which it took place has disappointed him very much. “It was disappointing on both sides. I didn’t really see it panning out the way that it did because when I initially went there, I was excited for the challenge, but for whatever reason it didn’t work for me or the football club,” Stephens said.

“It probably sums my time up there, but I found out on Twitter, of all places, that I wouldn’t be getting a new contract,” he added.

While talking about his future plans, Stephens said that he will be going back to Brighton for his training. He admits that the last two years have been a little difficult for him as he could not play too many matches. Now, he wants to take part in as many as games as possible in next couple of years.

Stephens had joined Burnley back in the 2020 summer after featuring in six consecutive seasons for Brighton and Hove Albion. During his stint at Brighton, he helped the Seagulls in securing a promotion to the Premier League.

Though, his tenure at Turf Moor did not turn out to be a fruitful one after playing just three matches in the last Premier League. Injury issues certainly dented his ambitions of playing matches on a regular basis. Overall, he only played 10 Premier League matches and 15 across all competitions for Burnley in two seasons.

Burnley are set to start a new era in the upcoming season under former Premier League-winning defender Vincent Kompany. So far, they have acquired the services of players like Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Inclusion of these players will undoubtedly add some youthfulness to the squad.

The Clarets will kick off their Championship campaign against Huddersfield in their inaugural fixture on July 30.

