English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Mikel Arteta's steadily improving Arsenal will take on Aston Villa on July 22 in a English Premier League match. The fixture will be played at Villa Park.

The Gunners defeated are buoyant after reaching the FA cup finals. They defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the semis in a result that surprised many. The situation of both the teams couldn't be any starker. While Arsenal has shown some hope for its fans with recent displays, Aston Villa are involved in a dogged relegation fight. For Villa, this is a must-win match.

The two sides have a huge difference of 22 points currently. Hosts Villa have managed only 31 points so far and the Gunners are on the tenth spot with 53 points.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the danger man for Villa. The Gabon international is in very good form and scored both the goals against City in the FA cup semi-finals. Villa will be looking at their captain and talisman Jack Grealish to weave some magic from the midfield.

The game will be hosted by Aston Villa although they will miss out on home crowd advantage as games are being held on vacant stadiums as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19

Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up (1-4-3-3): Pepe Reina, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Trezeguet, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up (1-3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

Where to watch the exciting English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will welcome the Gunners at 12.45 am on Wednesday night according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be played at Villa Park.

English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels in India.

How and where to watch the online English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website.