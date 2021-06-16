The 2021/22 season of the English Premier League will kick off in a grand way with two high-profile matches, Manchester United playing Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur taking on Manchester City right on the opening day of the season.
The first fixtures will take place on 14 August with newly promoted Brentford playing host to Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 season. Meanwhile, Norwich and Watford, the other two newly promoted sides will face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.
European Champions Chelsea meanwhile welcome local London rival Crystal Palace and FA Cup Champions Leicester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES
Saturday 14 August
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Aston Villa
More to follow…
