The 2021/22 season of the English Premier League will kick off in a grand way with two high-profile matches, Manchester United playing Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur taking on Manchester City right on the opening day of the season.

The first fixtures will take place on 14 August with newly promoted Brentford playing host to Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 season. Meanwhile, Norwich and Watford, the other two newly promoted sides will face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

European Champions Chelsea meanwhile welcome local London rival Crystal Palace and FA Cup Champions Leicester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday 14 August

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

