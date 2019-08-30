Eric Cantona Delivers Perplexing Speech at UCL Draw, Twitter Toasts it With Memes
Eric Cantona was awarded the UEFA presidential award at the Champions League draw but it was his speech that took the cake.
Eric Cantona's speech at Champions League draw left Twitter confused. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Monaco: Former Manchester United and France great Eric Cantona gave a typically perplexing speech after collecting the UEFA presidential award at the Champions League draw that either left people scratching their heads or marvel at his deep and intense words.
Cantona said "only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us, but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football."
It came after Cantona, who was fondly referred to as King Eric by fans of former club Manchester United, was asked to give his thoughts on receiving the accolade in Monaco.
Dressed in a red shirt and grey cap, Cantona started off by invoking William Shakespeare's King Lear: "As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods."
He added: "They will kill us for the sport. Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal."
Boy I miss this guy
Eric Cantona, ladies and gentlemen ??
Ronaldos face is a picture
Any Clue? pic.twitter.com/x6fNCW8KNN
— gunner-gal26 (@gunner_x49) August 29, 2019
Cantona was known as an original thinker on and off the pitch, and has a history of making nonsensical statements. At a news conference in February 1995 after he was handed an eight-month ban for jumping into the stands and kicking a fan in England, Cantona's only comment before walking out of the room was: "When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea." Soon after Cantona's speech, Twitter went abuzz with people trying to figure out the meaning behind his speech with some even sharing a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi apparently looking confused.
Ronaldo's face during Eric Cantona's speech was all of our faces during Eric Cantona's speech pic.twitter.com/yoK3h9UGad — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) August 29, 2019
This guy watching Eric Cantona representing everyone watching his speech. #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/Po2jMgOJWB
— Anonymous (@AnonCeleb) August 29, 2019
In case you missed Eric Cantona's acceptance speech after receiving the 2019 UEFA President's Award, here's a TL;DR.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/GEdn81TX1a — Srinjoy Chatterjee (@BLOoMIND) August 29, 2019
Eric Cantona's full speech.
And reaction.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OvWoqHFtjB
— Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) August 29, 2019
Who can explain to me what Eric Cantona just said? pic.twitter.com/HyDPdruFHy — ??LIVERPOOL FC??®????? ???????????????????? (@DcDusechristian) August 29, 2019
Eric Cantona's speech pic.twitter.com/VmZFc423jU
— Virgin Van Dijk (@NotStanding) August 29, 2019
However, a few also came forward and said that Cantona's speech is laced with the politics of today and that it was intense and for the time we live in.
Football needs Eric Cantona. His speeches are intense, sincere and laced with political messaging. He is perfect. #UCLdraw — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) August 29, 2019
Eric Cantona just became the world's most in-demand eulogist. https://t.co/tN73iBgQm8
— Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) August 29, 2019
Protect Eric Cantona at all costs. https://t.co/IllAK5mfxl — Andrew Barker (@barkerrant) August 29, 2019
(With AP inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Tuesday 27 August , 2019
HP Chromebook x360 Review: Windows 10 Better Watch Out
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian