Erik Ten Hag: The Antidote to Manchester United's Poisoned Chalice

It has been nearly a decade since the Godfather of Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson, descended down the throne in style with yet another Premier League trophy to his decorated name.

This created a vacuum at the very top of England’s most successful club. Men have ascended to the hottest seat in world football, the position of the gaffer of Manchester United Football Club, in an attempt to carry forward the legacy left by Sir Alex. The task has proven to be an arduous one, especially as United’s ‘transition’ phase coincided with Manchester City’s domination of English football under the stewardship of the Spanish genius Pep Guardiola, who has managed to transform football into an art form, and Liverpool’s renaissance under German mastermind Jurgen Klopp.

For the United fans who have been spoilt by Fergusons’s accomplishments over the years, the timeline between ‘The main man’s’ exit and the arrival of the highly touted saviour Erik Ten Hag has been less than flowery, to say the least.

Able men have tried to restore Manchester United to its former glory, only to meet waterloo and succumb to the demands of the job. There were trophies along the dark road that served as pick-me-uppers, but they hardly ever felt like the site of a worthy milestone on United’s long journey back to the top as United still seemed like a far cry from their dominant, imposing self.

The fear that would befall visiting players at the sight of The Theatre of Dreams was no longer relevant as touring clubs would walk into United’s stadium and walk out chuffed with three points they had picked up on the road.

After a long and hard pursuit of the architect of Ajax’s stunning run at the Champions League 2018/19 season, United finally managed to acquire the signing of the man who had won the Dutch Eredivisie thrice with Ajax in addition to the two KNVB Cup victories- Erik Ten Hag.

Interestingly, Ten Hag managed Bayern Munich II from 2012 to 2015 propelling his team to the Regionalliga Bayern, while Pep Guardiola helmed the senior Bayern Munich unit to domestic glory.

He had also managed to lead Eerste Divisie Club Go Ahead Eagles to their first promotion in 17 years and took FC Utrecht to the UEFA Europa League Qualifiers in his previous roles.

'Happy and Satisfied' Erik Ten Hag Salutes Antony and Marcus Rashford after Win

Results aside, Ten Hag is on a journey to change the culture at the Manchester Club and has initiated the process with authority. His approach of 'Club first' is admirable and in all candour, something that the United fans have been yearning for all decade long.

He has illustrated that he isn't one to shy away from making the hard decisions for the greater good of the team with his handling of Ronaldo and Maguire. He has addressed long-standing problem areas such as the position of the central defensive midfielder by bringing in multiple-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid.

His astute purchase of Martinez, who has impressed the United bannerman with his passion and 'wear-your-heart-on-your-sleeve' attitude is much appreciated. His move for experienced Dane Eriksen, who has been trained in the 'Ajax way' of playing the beautiful game could be the onfield manifestation of Ten Hag's football philosophy. And in Antony, a red-blooded Brazilian with the potential to dazzle the Premier League and leave defenders chasing his shadow till the cows come home.

The Erik Ten Hag era is well and truly underway as suggested not just by the latest results of United, but also by the manner in which the Red Devils approach the game.

As with most things in football and in life, only time will tell if Ten Hag can emulate the feats of the great Sir Alex Ferguson, but, one thing is for certain-Manchester United have finally landed the man who can guide them on their Herculean road back to the summit of world football.