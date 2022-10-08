Erling Haaland Enters Forbes Top Earners List, Still Far from Being Highest Paid Footballer

Football is inundated with absurd salaries with players earning a ridiculous amount of wages from their clubs. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is one of the elite football players in the modern era and is also one of the highest earners in the sport. Surprisingly, his salary barely ranks fourth on Forbes list of the top ten highest-paid footballers.

Haaland has lit up the English Premier League since his £51 million move to City from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian sensation has an astounding contract, making him one of the highest-paid players in England. Forbes projected his weekly earnings to be on a par with Liverpool’s star forward Mohammed Salah.

However, reports from UK-based Sportsmail revealed that the Haaland was making close to £45 million each year. The 22-year-old gets a basic wage when compared to Manchester City’s other big earners (about £375,000 per week), but incentives and bonuses at the end of the year will propel his weekly earnings above the £850,000 mark.

Despite his massive earnings, Haaland isn’t the highest-paid footballer. Let’s take a look at players who earn more than the Norwegian according to Forbes:

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been the talisman of Liverpool throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign at the club. Salah has been essential in the club’s Premier League win and in their Champions League triumph. His earnings surely reflect his importance. According to Forbes, Salah earns more than £605,745 a week at Liverpool. His performance-based add-ons aren’t public so it’s not certain if he earns more than Haaland but definitely is on a par with the Manchester City forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Despite enduring a turbulent summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is still one of the biggest icons of world football and also one of the highest earners in the sport. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner makes around £692,026 per week, according to Forbes. A few years down the lane, Ronaldo was head and shoulders above everyone, even his long-time rival Lionel Messi when it came to revenue earned. The Manchester United forward is at the dawn of his career and has dropped down the charts a little.

Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar will never be out of the picture when it is about record-breaking money. The Brazilian isn’t far off Forbes’ top place, with the French champions paying him an astounding £951,537 every week. After joining PSG from Barcelona for a record transfer of £200 million in 2017, Neymar has yet to give the French club the coveted Champions League trophy. Though he has put in some brilliant performances, Neymar has failed to fulfil the prodigious talent he showcased at Barcelona. With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, he forms a lethal front three who might just fulfil PSG’s champions league dream this year and make their investments worth the splurge.

Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germaine

Arguably the best player of all time, Lionel Messi is a phenomenon in football. Therefore his earnings at PSG are absolutely mind-boggling. The Argentine earns over a million every seven days with Forbes marking it at a staggering £1,125,031 per week. The star forward plays a prominent role for the French titans and if he leads Argentina to the historic FIFA World Cup in Qatar, those remarkable figures can go up even further.

Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germaine

Last but by no means least is French wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe, who became the highest-paid player in world football after signing a startling deal over the summer. Forbes estimates his salary at £1,903,772 per week, amidst rumours that he was also given the authority to decide who should become manager or director of football at PSG. The star forward snubbed a move to Real Madrid that seemed inevitable by the end of last season.

