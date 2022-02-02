Erling Haaland’s Demand Grows as Chelsea Show Hesitation; Barcelona, Real Madrid in Pursuit

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland’s demand has grown over the months and the Norwegian striker has plenty of options to choose his next destination. The 21-year-old has been phenomenal for Dortmund, netting in 78 goals in 77 appearances for the Black and Yellow since making his debut in January 2020, and the race to sign Haaland has blown wide open. Chelsea FC, who were the front-runners for Haaland, have applied the breaks as of now as there have been concerns of the Norwegian attacker adapting to English football.

Haaland expressed his desire to play in Spain during his career and with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid ready to splurge heavy on the striker, it will all come down to how where the player is convinced. FC Barcelona had reportedly held a meeting with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, according to The Mirror. Whereas, Borussia Dortmund had confirmed Real Madrid were amongst the clubs which had shown interest in signing the Norwegian.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his confidence in signing Haaland in the next window. However, given the current situation at the Catalonia club, Haaland may opt to look else whereas Barcelona are currently playing in the Europa League and sit fifth on La Liga, 15 points away from leaders Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos, on the other hand, have hit the jackpot as 2018 World Cup winner and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join the club as a free agent at the end of the season after his contract expires with the Parisians, according to a German publication, BILD. PSG had rejected bids from Madrid earlier in hope of keeping the French superstar from leaving but the striker has made up his mind and will soon don the whites of Madrid, where Mbappe is set to apparently earn a whopping 50 Million Euros per year.

Other than Spain, Manchester United and Manchester City have also shown interest in signing Haaland in the coming transfer window. According to Fotmob, Haaland’s market value is at 155 Million Euros and with Mino Raiola as an agent, the war to sign the Norwegian will only become fierce.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had slammed rumors which involved giving Haaland an ‘ultimatum’ over his future at the club. The 21-year-old has had a superb spell with Dortmund so far and has also impressed in European competitions, scoring 27 goals in 25 matches so far. As the speculations grow stronger, Haaland will aim to continue to impress and will be in action for the Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on February 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.