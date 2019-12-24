Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Erling Haaland's Salary Expected to Go Up By 900% as RB Leipzig Concede Manchester United Have Upper Hand

Erling Haaland is expected to get a pay hike from 20,000 a week to a £200,000-per-week deal if he signs with Manchester United.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Erling Haaland (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The winter break is almost upon us and the January transfer business is hotting up all across Europe.

RB Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland is attracting attention from all direction, with RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund being interested in signing the young forward.

RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff though accepted that it may be difficult to get Haaland from Salzburg.

Manchester United are favourites to land Haaland, due to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a positive relationship with the 19-year-old Norwegian during his time as coach of Molde.

According to reports, if Haaland does sign for Manchester United then his salary is expected to go up from £20,000 a week to £200,000-per-week deal.

"Yes, we met with him (Haaland). We are interested in the player, (there is) great interest," Mintzlaff told Sport1.

"He listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change clubs in the summer at the latest.

"It's not easy. There's Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund and a few other clubs as well."

"Of course, our club also has certain guard rails and limits. And I have named the clubs that compete, and there may be salary regions that we don't want to go into. (The fee) is still manageable, but the package does not only consist of the transfer fee.

"It's the same cliche again: we can buy everything and we can get everything and we can do everything. Unfortunately, we can't, otherwise, Haaland would already be with us."

Haaland has scored 28 goals, including 16 league goals and eight in the UEFA Champions League, for Salzburg this season, having signed from Molde this season.

