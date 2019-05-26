Coach Valverde Faces Fans' Ire as Barcelona Stumble in Copa del Rey Final vs Valencia
Ernesto Valverde was heavily criticised by fans on social media as Barcelona lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.
Ernesto Valverde was defended by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool stunned Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final with a 4-0 win at Anfield on May 8 despite the Catalans leading 3-0 in the tie after the Camp Nou leg.
Still dealing with the shocker, Barcelona needed the Copa del Rey final victory to soothe some pain. However, Valencia crushed their dreams and induced a disastrous end to their campaign.
Lionel Messi had scored in the Champions League semi-final first leg. He found the back of the net once in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday as well but nothing could salvage Barcelona's campaign.
Now with only the La Liga trophy, Barcelona's season will be considered somewhat a failure with their inability to win at least a second trophy.
On Saturday eve after Barcelona lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia, the Catalan fans made their displeasure with club manager Ernesto Valverde known.
Fans were extremely unhappy with the tactics that Valverde used against Valencia and blamed him for the club's loss.
Winger Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira was the major point of discussion as he started on the bench while defensive midfielder Sergi Roberto was made to play on the wings.
Barcelona did not have the services of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele with both of them out injured but Valverde, instead of throwing Malcom in the mix, chose to play Roberto out of his normal position.
Why was Sergi Roberto playing as a Right Winger with Malcom on the Bench?— TURFem (@Megenoso) May 25, 2019
Valverde: pic.twitter.com/t2J4OvmoPL
I want to thank Valencia for beating Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final. Valverde benching Malcom when Suarez and Dembele are injured is just beyond me.. What the fuck.. Incompetence of the highest level. #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/SwWu8LT79O— Tosin Abayomi (@TosinSports) May 25, 2019
How on earth will you leave a winger Malcom and play a midfielder/Defender Sergi Roberto on the wings? Are you normal? F**cking coach. The most brainless coach ever in @FCBarcelona’s history— LEXISLOVE (@essuman_alex22) May 25, 2019
Ernesto Valverde is so negative...gosh! You have Malcom on the bench but you decided to start Sergi Roberto at right wing...He always set up to try and stop the opponents rather than dominate...shit manager!— Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) May 25, 2019
Valverde when asked why he didn’t start with Malcom and Vidal.— lunga thwema (@LungaCr7) May 25, 2019
Valverde: pic.twitter.com/nGqN4Wo8t8
Apart from the Malcom situation, even attacking midfielder Arturo Vidal did not make it to the starting line-up while Croatian playmaker Ivan Rakitic had an off-colour day.
The team harmony suffered and Valencia made the most of it early on by scoring two goals. It was a difficult road back for Barcelona from there and even though Messi found the back of the net once in the 73rd minute, Barcelona could stage a comeback.
I can’t take this shit anymore, sack Valverde NOW!! pic.twitter.com/yd1Zg2q4q5— Arat (@KurdMan47) May 25, 2019
Get De Ligt— KING CULE (@culeblaugrana_) May 25, 2019
Bring back Grimaldo
Get a natural striker that as a knack for goals. Luka Jovic preferably.
Sack Valverde
Give Malcom more playtime
Sell Rakitic, Coutinho, Suarez and Sergi Roberto.
Sack Valverde
Loan Ruqui Puig to Ajax for a season
Sack Valverde.
Roma "wasn't Valverde's fault", Liverpool "wasn't Valverde's fault", Valencia "wasn't Valverde's fault" - according to Bartomeu. But you can also guarantee he won't sell a single 'big' name this summer. So who's fault is it?— TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) May 25, 2019
What's the difference between Fc Barcelona and Argentina?— Bear (@Burair_Zaidi10) May 26, 2019
Nothing they both are Messi FC.
They both have/had shit coach that cant even fucking utilize the team properly!
Valverde is a mid table coach who considers going to the final an achievment. THIS IS NOT FCB!#ValverdeOUT pic.twitter.com/q7WVNDsr49
Barça have to (repertedly) pay €14m to sack Valverde. Which brings back to our original question. Why was his contract extended in FEBRUARY?!!!!??— Fiaz Hamzath (@fiaz_hamzath) May 25, 2019
Four facts about Barca this season:— OMAR. (@Omaaar96) May 25, 2019
1- Valverde is a bad choice
2- Barca without Messi is nothing
3- Busqests and Pique are finished
4- Origiiiiiiiiii
When we Barcelona fans realize that losing the Copa del Rey final means Valverde will get sacked.— Abdul Afaan (@_abdulafaan_) May 25, 2019
(Hopefully 🙄) pic.twitter.com/0slgirpBAi
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Worked on My Batting and Shot Selection During IPL: Jadeja
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s