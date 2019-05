Coach Valverde Faces Fans' Ire as Barcelona Stumble in Copa del Rey Final vs Valencia

Why was Sergi Roberto playing as a Right Winger with Malcom on the Bench?



Valverde: pic.twitter.com/t2J4OvmoPL — TURFem (@Megenoso) May 25, 2019

I want to thank Valencia for beating Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final. Valverde benching Malcom when Suarez and Dembele are injured is just beyond me.. What the fuck.. Incompetence of the highest level. #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/SwWu8LT79O — Tosin Abayomi (@TosinSports) May 25, 2019

How on earth will you leave a winger Malcom and play a midfielder/Defender Sergi Roberto on the wings? Are you normal? F**cking coach. The most brainless coach ever in @FCBarcelona’s history — LEXISLOVE (@essuman_alex22) May 25, 2019

Ernesto Valverde is so negative...gosh! You have Malcom on the bench but you decided to start Sergi Roberto at right wing...He always set up to try and stop the opponents rather than dominate...shit manager! — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) May 25, 2019

Valverde when asked why he didn’t start with Malcom and Vidal.



Valverde: pic.twitter.com/nGqN4Wo8t8 — lunga thwema (@LungaCr7) May 25, 2019

I can’t take this shit anymore, sack Valverde NOW!! pic.twitter.com/yd1Zg2q4q5 — Arat (@KurdMan47) May 25, 2019

Get De Ligt



Bring back Grimaldo



Get a natural striker that as a knack for goals. Luka Jovic preferably.



Sack Valverde



Give Malcom more playtime



Sell Rakitic, Coutinho, Suarez and Sergi Roberto.



Sack Valverde



Loan Ruqui Puig to Ajax for a season



Sack Valverde. — KING CULE (@culeblaugrana_) May 25, 2019

Roma "wasn't Valverde's fault", Liverpool "wasn't Valverde's fault", Valencia "wasn't Valverde's fault" - according to Bartomeu. But you can also guarantee he won't sell a single 'big' name this summer. So who's fault is it? — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) May 25, 2019

What's the difference between Fc Barcelona and Argentina?

Nothing they both are Messi FC.

They both have/had shit coach that cant even fucking utilize the team properly!



Valverde is a mid table coach who considers going to the final an achievment. THIS IS NOT FCB!#ValverdeOUT pic.twitter.com/q7WVNDsr49 — Bear (@Burair_Zaidi10) May 26, 2019

Barça have to (repertedly) pay €14m to sack Valverde. Which brings back to our original question. Why was his contract extended in FEBRUARY?!!!!?? — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiaz_hamzath) May 25, 2019

Four facts about Barca this season:



1- Valverde is a bad choice

2- Barca without Messi is nothing

3- Busqests and Pique are finished

4- Origiiiiiiiiii — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) May 25, 2019

When we Barcelona fans realize that losing the Copa del Rey final means Valverde will get sacked.

(Hopefully 🙄) pic.twitter.com/0slgirpBAi — Abdul Afaan (@_abdulafaan_) May 25, 2019

Till May 8, 2019, Barcelona were having a fabulous season. They had won the La Liga and had their sight on another treble with the Champions League and Copa del Rey very much in control. Things have crumbled quite spectacularly since then though.Liverpool stunned Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final with a 4-0 win at Anfield on May 8 despite the Catalans leading 3-0 in the tie after the Camp Nou leg.Still dealing with the shocker, Barcelona needed the Copa del Rey final victory to soothe some pain. However, Valencia crushed their dreams and induced a disastrous end to their campaign.Lionel Messi had scored in the Champions League semi-final first leg. He found the back of the net once in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday as well but nothing could salvage Barcelona's campaign.Now with only the La Liga trophy, Barcelona's season will be considered somewhat a failure with their inability to win at least a second trophy.On Saturday eve after Barcelona lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia, the Catalan fans made their displeasure with club manager Ernesto Valverde known.Fans were extremely unhappy with the tactics that Valverde used against Valencia and blamed him for the club's loss.Winger Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira was the major point of discussion as he started on the bench while defensive midfielder Sergi Roberto was made to play on the wings.Barcelona did not have the services of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele with both of them out injured but Valverde, instead of throwing Malcom in the mix, chose to play Roberto out of his normal position.Apart from the Malcom situation, even attacking midfielder Arturo Vidal did not make it to the starting line-up while Croatian playmaker Ivan Rakitic had an off-colour day.The team harmony suffered and Valencia made the most of it early on by scoring two goals. It was a difficult road back for Barcelona from there and even though Messi found the back of the net once in the 73rd minute, Barcelona could stage a comeback.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)