ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona: Barcelona will be up against Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday night in La Liga. The match will be played at the Cornellà-El Prat and it is slated to begin at 01:30 pm (IST).

Barca will come into this game with the aim to register their third consecutive victory, having won their previous two games. In their most recent fixture, they recorded a season-defining 4-2 win over reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and will look to build on it.

Meanwhile, Espanyol, are yet to record their first win in 2022. Espanyol were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Athletic Club during the midweek and prior to that, they lost to Real Betis 1-4.

Last month, they were knocked out of Copa del Rey by RCD Mallorca in the round of 16.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona.

ESL vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

ESL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

ESL vs BAR Match Details

The match between Espanyol and Barcelona will be played on Monday, February 14, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The game between Espanyol and Barcelona will start at 01:30 am (IST).

ESL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Torres

Vice-Captain: Traore

ESL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Pique, Alba, Vidal, Gomez

Midfielders: F de Jong, Busquets, Melendo

Strikers: Torres, Traore, De Tomas

Espanyol vs Barcelona probable XI:

Espanyol predicted starting XI: Diego Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Morlanes, Melendo; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Torres, Gavi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.