ESP vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Espanyol vs Real Madrid - Playing XI, Football

Real Madrid will aim to firm their top position in the points table when they travel to Espanyol in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game on June 29, Monday. The La Liga 2019-02 Espanyol vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at the RCDE Stadium. In the previous outing, bottom-placed Espanyol were handed another disappointment by Real Betis. They lost the match 1-0. Espanyol have 24 in their kitty. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are leading the chart with 68 points. They are on score-level with Barcelona. Madrid, in the last match, defeated Mallorca 2-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid will kick off 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol vs Real Madrid: ESP vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 captain: Eden Hazard

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 vice-captain: Toni Kroos

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 goalkeeper: Diego Lopez

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 defender: Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Leandro Cabrera, Didac Vila

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 midfielder: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marc Roca

La Liga 2019-20 ESP vs RM, Espanyol vs Real Madrid Dream11 striker: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Raul de Tomas

Espanyol possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, Bernardo Espinosa, Leandro Cabrera, Didac Vila; Oscar Melendo, David Lopez, Marc Roca, Sergi Darder; Wu Lei, Raul de Tomas

Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Espanyol: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde; Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio