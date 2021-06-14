ESP vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Spain and Sweden: Group E will see the 2012 Euros winners Spain, take on Sweden on June 15 from 12:30 AM IST onwards on Tuesday. The clash between the two nations will be held at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. The last time the two sides met in Euros, was back in 2008 where Spain got the better of Sweden by winning the clash 2-1.

Spain come into the clash as favourites as Sweden are without their veteran striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury. For this Euros, Spain manager Luis Enrique, has relied on youngsters to take the team forward and it will be interesting to see the first XI in tonight’s clash. Sergio Busquets inclusion is highly doubtful as the defensive midfielder had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

It will surely be an interesting clash and goals are expected to come in frequently.

ESP vs SWE Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ESP vs SWE match in India

ESP vs SWE Live Streaming

The match between ESP vs SWE is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ESP vs SWE Match Details

The match between ESP vs SWE will be played on Tuesday, June 15, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

ESP vs SWE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cesar Azplicueta

Vice-Captain: Victor Lindelof

ESP vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Cesar Azplicueta, , Aymeric Laporte, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Rodri, Emil Forsberg, Pedri

Strikers: Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Alexander Isak

Spain vs Sweden probable XI:

Spain Predicted Starting line-up: David de gea, Cesar Azplicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Llorente, Rodri, Pedri, Moreno, Morata and Ferran Torres.

Sweden Predicted Starting line-up: Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Daneilson, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here