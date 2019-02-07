English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Esqueda Brace Keeps East Bengal Title Hopes Alive
In a half-an-hour of brilliance, the Mexican, who had suffered a rib injury, turned it around for East Bengal single-handedly with his goals in the 67th and 86th minutes after coming off the bench.
In a half-an-hour of brilliance, the Mexican, who had suffered a rib injury, turned it around for East Bengal single-handedly with his goals in the 67th and 86th minutes after coming off the bench.
Loading...
Kolkata: A fit-again Enrique Esqueda struck twice with his clinical headers as East Bengal came from behind to down NEROCA FC 2-1 and continue their surge for a maiden I-League title here on Thursday.
In a half-an-hour of brilliance, the Mexican, who had suffered a rib injury, turned it around for East Bengal single-handedly with his goals in the 67th and 86th minutes after coming off the bench.
East Bengal found the going tough at the Saltlake Stadium, conceding a third minute goal with former Bengaluru FC striker Chencho Gyeltshen scoring on his debut from a Katsumi Yusa assist.
But as it turned out Esqueda, who had also struck a brace in the first leg, once again proved to be the difference.
At fourth place, East Bengal (28) are now two points behind second-placed Chennai City FC, the two teams with 14 matches each, even as debutants Real Kashmir lead the table with 32 points from 16 matches.
Having blanked them 2-0 in the first leg with Esqueda scoring both the goals, East Bengal thus did a double on last season's runners-up.
Down 0-1 at the break, Alejandro Menendez, who fielded an unchanged East Bengal XI, brought in Esqueda in place of Antonio Rodriguez Dovale in the 58th minute.
East Bengal soon took charge of the proceedings and won the second-half comprehensively as the Imphal outfit looked to have shut their shops, adopting a defensive approach.
With NEROCA going deep into the defence, East Bengal displayed fine creativity in the midfield spacing out the opponents backline.
Minutes after coming on the pitch, Esqueda got a 35-yard freekick but he shot well over the bar.
Acosta then sent a curling cross but Varne Kallon intercepted the ball in the air.
Enrique Esqueda finally equalised for East Bengal with Jaime Santos sending a curling cross inside the box which the Mexican converted with a clinical header.
Chencho scored on his debut for NEROCA. Katsumi floated the corner but Rakshit failed to collect the ball. Didika accidentally passed the ball to Bhutanese who found the back of the net.
Esqueda's attempt from a freekick then went over in the 65th minute.
A couple of minutes later, Jaime Santos found himself unmarked in the left-flank and he set it up for Esqueda inside the box.
With Jobby Justin by his side, the Mexican went under the ball, timed his jump to perfection before putting it past goalkeeper Lalit Thapa with a swerving header.
It was yet another collective effort for East Bengal to snatch the lead when substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika brilliantly passed the ball to Samad Ali Mallick on the edge of the box.
The ball reached Esqueda after a deflection as the Mexican once again found himself at the right position, at the right time to bring up the winning header.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a half-an-hour of brilliance, the Mexican, who had suffered a rib injury, turned it around for East Bengal single-handedly with his goals in the 67th and 86th minutes after coming off the bench.
East Bengal found the going tough at the Saltlake Stadium, conceding a third minute goal with former Bengaluru FC striker Chencho Gyeltshen scoring on his debut from a Katsumi Yusa assist.
But as it turned out Esqueda, who had also struck a brace in the first leg, once again proved to be the difference.
At fourth place, East Bengal (28) are now two points behind second-placed Chennai City FC, the two teams with 14 matches each, even as debutants Real Kashmir lead the table with 32 points from 16 matches.
Having blanked them 2-0 in the first leg with Esqueda scoring both the goals, East Bengal thus did a double on last season's runners-up.
Down 0-1 at the break, Alejandro Menendez, who fielded an unchanged East Bengal XI, brought in Esqueda in place of Antonio Rodriguez Dovale in the 58th minute.
East Bengal soon took charge of the proceedings and won the second-half comprehensively as the Imphal outfit looked to have shut their shops, adopting a defensive approach.
With NEROCA going deep into the defence, East Bengal displayed fine creativity in the midfield spacing out the opponents backline.
Minutes after coming on the pitch, Esqueda got a 35-yard freekick but he shot well over the bar.
Acosta then sent a curling cross but Varne Kallon intercepted the ball in the air.
Enrique Esqueda finally equalised for East Bengal with Jaime Santos sending a curling cross inside the box which the Mexican converted with a clinical header.
Chencho scored on his debut for NEROCA. Katsumi floated the corner but Rakshit failed to collect the ball. Didika accidentally passed the ball to Bhutanese who found the back of the net.
Esqueda's attempt from a freekick then went over in the 65th minute.
A couple of minutes later, Jaime Santos found himself unmarked in the left-flank and he set it up for Esqueda inside the box.
With Jobby Justin by his side, the Mexican went under the ball, timed his jump to perfection before putting it past goalkeeper Lalit Thapa with a swerving header.
It was yet another collective effort for East Bengal to snatch the lead when substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika brilliantly passed the ball to Samad Ali Mallick on the edge of the box.
The ball reached Esqueda after a deflection as the Mexican once again found himself at the right position, at the right time to bring up the winning header.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The End is Near: Zero Production, Sale of Tata Nano Hatchback in January 2019
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results