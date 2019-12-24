Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
News18 » Football
2-min read

Ethan Ampadu Becomes Jadon Sancho? Young Footballer Chops Off Trademark Dreadlocks in Transformation Video

Ethan Ampadu cut his trademark hair and fans on social media noticed that the looked eerily like Jadon Sancho.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Ethan Ampadu (Photo Credit: Twitter and Reuters)

Ethan Ampadu, 19-year-old Chelsea player has surprised fans after he got rid of his trademark dreadlocks. Ampadu grabbed the attention when he was back in his new look. Identified for his unique style, Ethan may seem almost unrecognisable when he gets on to the field the next time.

Fans may be disappointed with Ethan getting his hair chopped. A clip of Ampadu's new hairstyle has been shared on Instagram, which shows the young footballer arriving at a hotel room. In the next frame, the 19-year-old midfielder sits in front of celebrity barber HD Cutz.

According to a report by Daily Mail, HD Cutz whose real name is Sheldon Edwards has cut hair of Riyad Mahrez, Olivier Giroud, Usain Bolt among other sportspersons.

The barber picks up the locks of Ampadu and chops them off with his scissors. Edwards seems all amused as he chops off Ampadu's hair, who seems unsure of how he would look without his trademark dreadlocks. The stylist is seen using a trimmer to give Ampadu the perfect and trendy look.

Edward captioned the video saying, "Change. It is always inevitable. Never be afraid to make Your Personal transition, It will create a new perspective..."

According to football.london, the young footballer, who is presently on loan at RB Leipzig, will be celebrating this Christmas at his home.

As soon as the news got on social media, fans started to notice something. Ampadu without his long hair looks eerily similar to Jadon Sancho.

Ampadu without his long hair looks eerily similar to Jadon Sancho.
