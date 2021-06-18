Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Operation

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital after a “successful" operation, where a heart-starting device was fit in him. The operation was done after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland due to cardiac arrest. The Danish FA announced on Friday that Eriksen met with the team in Helsingor following his discharge and will now head home with his family.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia," Eriksen said as part of the Danish FA statement.

Doctors had said on Thursday that the 29-year-old Eriksen will have a heart defibrillator implanted that can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

The Inter Milan playmaker had to be revived on the pitch after collapsing in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s Group B opener against Finland last Saturday.

The match at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium resumed nearly two hours later, after Eriksen was rushed to hospital, and Denmark lost 1-0.

The Danes were beaten 2-1 by Belgium on Thursday in a game that was interrupted after 10 minutes for a round of applause in support of Eriksen.

Denmark must beat Russia in their final game Monday in Copenhagen to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

