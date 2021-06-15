Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 2 as Holders Portugal Beat Hungary 3-0

Portugal began the defence of their title at Euro 2020 with a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to become the all-time leading scorer in European Championship history.

Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected shot broke Hungary’s resistance on 84 minutes and Ronaldo smashed home a penalty before he added a third in stoppage time.

Ronaldo, the first player to appear at five different European Championships, has now scored 11 goals at the tournament, surpassing the previous mark of nine set by France’s Michel Platini.

