Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard Absent from Belgium Training Ahead of Italy Clash
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard Absent from Belgium Training Ahead of Italy Clash

Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Eden Hazard (Photo Credit: AP)

Euro 2020: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were both 50/50 to feature against Italy.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard on Thursday were both absent from Belgium’s final training session before their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy. Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium’s 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend. De Bruyne is struggling with an ankle ligament injury while Hazard has a hamstring problem, although the Real Madrid forward did participate in part of training Wednesday, according to Belgian media.

On Monday, coach Roberto Martinez said both players were “50/50" to feature against Italy in Munich on Friday.

“Kevin and Eden probably won’t get 100 percent fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible," he said.

Belgium are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the final.

first published:July 01, 2021, 22:15 IST