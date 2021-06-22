Euro 2020: Denmark Thump Russia 4-1 to Book Last 16 Spot, Send 5 Other Teams Through

Denmark thumped Russia 4-1 at a raucous Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Monday to reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The Danes, whose star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their first match, moved through from Group B despite losing their first two games as Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg.

Those results also put five other teams — Switzerland, the Czech Republic, England, Sweden and France — into the next round.

