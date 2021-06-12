CHANGE LANGUAGE
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen Awake and Undergoing Further Examinations After Collapsing Mid-game Against Finland
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen Awake and Undergoing Further Examinations After Collapsing Mid-game Against Finland

Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen (Photo: AP)

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses mid-game.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses mid-game. He was then stretchered off the field after receiving medical treatment on the field for over 10 minutes. Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline. He is now in a stable condition and has been transferred to the hospital. The Denmark has confirmed that Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet, Coppenhagen.

Meanwhile, a Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano too has confirmed that Eriksen was conscious when he was stretchered off.

The incident happened during the 42nd minute,as DEnmark won the throw, Eriksen rushed to receive the ball when but he collapsed face first as the ball hit his knee.

Referee Anthony Taylor called for medical assistance immediately as Danish players including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency." A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

More to follow…

first published:June 12, 2021, 22:27 IST