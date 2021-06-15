Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen Says 'I'm fine' From Hospital

Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country’s opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing “fine" in an Instagram post from the hospital on Tuesday.

“I’m fine — under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.♥️ pic.twitter.com/WDTHjqE94w— DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 15, 2021

Earlier, the agent of Christian Eriksen says the Danish player is in “good spirits" but anxious to find out the cause of his cardiac arrest during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen. “We spoke this morning (Sunday). He was joking, and in good spirits, I found him well," Martin Schoots told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

“We all want to find out what happened, him included. The doctors are conducting detailed tests, it’ll take time."

Denmark’s team doctor on Sunday confirmed the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation," doctor Morten Boesen told a press conference.

“How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation), so that’s quite fast," Boesen added.

Schoots said Eriksen had been lifted by “all the love around him".

“Messages have arrived from all over the world," the player’s agent told the paper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here