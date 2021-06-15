Euro 2020: 'Drink Water' - Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Coca-Cola Bottles Placed on Table During Press Conference

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming before the press conference after the superstar saw two Coca Cola bottles placed on the table. Ahead of Portugal’s tournament opener against Hungary, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shunned away the two bottles kept at the table and replaced them with a bottle of water. The striker also advised the journalists present at the press conference to ‘drink water’. Coca Cola is the official sponsor for the Euro 2020, however, that does not make a difference to Ronaldo, who himself does not indulge in aerated drinks.

Ahead of the clash between Portugal and Hungary, the 36-year-old striker was present at the press conference and on seeing the two coke bottles, the striker immediately removed them from the table. The action left all present flabbergasted, including the Portugal head coach, Fernando Santos. Here is the video:

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water! 😂He moved them and said "Drink water" 😆pic.twitter.com/U1aJg9PcXq — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 14, 2021

It is well known to all that the striker is very conscious about his fitness and diet, which is attributed to his performance on the field. The Portuguese star had revealed earlier that his diet comprises six mini meals, which consists of fruits, vegetables and clean protein. Other than his meals, if not on the training ground or on the field, Ronaldo spends his time at the gym. No wonder the superstar is in top condition, given his age.

During an awards ceremony in 2020, Ronaldo stated that he was annoyed whenever he caught his son drinking aeriated drinks and eating chips. The striker mentioned that he didn’t like his son indulging in sodas and crisps.

The football star is an epitome of fitness and dedication to all players and the 36-year-old is set to create and break more records in the Euros. Ronaldo will be the first player represent a country five times in the Euros. Other than appearances, Ronaldo requires six more goals to overtake Ali Daei’s record and become the all-time international scorer for a nation and it is expected that the Portuguese star will accomplish the feat in the Euros.

All eyes will be on the Juventus striker along with a star-studded Portugal line-up. Other than Ronaldo in the side, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes will also be a key player for Portugal in the mid-field, along with Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, who was awarded the PFA Award by the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

The defending champions take on Hungary in their group opener on June 15 from 9:30 PM IST onwards at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. And later on in the night, the 2018 World Cup champions France, take on the 2014 World Cup Champions, Germany. Group F comprises Portugal, France, Germany and Hungary, which is now popularly known as the ‘Group of Death’.

