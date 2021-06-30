Euro 2020: England Fans Slammed for Disrespectful Behaviour During Germany Clash

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 treated fans the world over with some exciting and jaw-dropping moments. One such instance was when former world champion Germany became the latest high-profile casualty of Euro 2020 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of England at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the Three Lions’ first knockout victory against the Die Mannschaft in 55 years - since their 1966 World Cup final win and also their second European Championship knockout win in over half a century. More than 40,000 fans witnessed their national side progress to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020. However, the knockout match had its share of bad crowd moments right from the onset.

A section of the home crowd reacted with loud boos during the German national anthem. Fans usually are quite respectful when national anthems are played before the start of play.

While the experienced German players remained unfazed by the fans’ raucous treatment. German striker Thomas Muller even winked at the camera as it pictured them during the national anthem. Nevertheless, the fans have been slammed for their disrespectful behaviour.

This is not British. It’s not sporting. You just don’t boo the opposing team’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Ojm2sz3WP1— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 29, 2021

Although the excitement before the match seems palpable, several users took to the comments section to condemn the fans’ unruly behaviour. Many said this was “absolutely shameful”, “embarrassing” and “awful”.

Some of us are nice, Daniel. Unfortunately the sport attracts some fairly awful people.— Simon Brunton (@SimonFBrunton) June 29, 2021

Absolutely shameful. I'm so embarrassed.— Moog (@a_toots) June 29, 2021

Gareth Southgate’s men booked a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, after Raheem Sterling’s 75th minute goal. The lead was soon doubled by Harry Kane’s first strike of the tournament.

However, the crowd’s ugly behaviour once again came to the fore when the match was still at fever pitch. Germany substituted Thomas Muller just close to stoppage time and as Muller was walking off the field, a cameraman at Wembley focused on a young German girl in tears being comforted by her parents.

The home crowd went ecstatic and let out a loud cheer of delight as soon as the visuals came up on the big screens inside the stadium. The video is currently unavailable, but netizens once again slammed the fans for not feeling sorry for the little girl.

“Cheering when a seven-year-old German girl is crying her heart out is not sporty,” wrote one user. Another user remarked that England’s biggest “footballing achievement in 55 years” is making a little girl cry.

Imagine the biggest footballing achievement in 55 years is making a little girl cry.— Geoffrey Dreyfus (@DreyfusGeoffrey) June 29, 2021

While a third user remarked that England will face the same fate when they “lose to Ukraine.”

When England lose to Ukraine they'll be doing the crying.— Hair_Like__A_Yeti (@MissionsNat) June 29, 2021

England will face in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020. The match will be held at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

