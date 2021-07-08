Euro 2020, England vs Denmark: Fans Spot Second Ball on Pitch, Ask Why Wasn't Play Halted

The England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semifinal clash will be remembered for more than one reason. Apart from England creating history by reaching their first ever Euro final, the contest was also marred by a host of controversies which continue to rage fans on social media.

Several experts have already questioned the referee’s call to award penalty to England after a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra-time resulting in Harry Kane scoring the winner. However, right before Kane was to delivery the spot-kick, someone from the Wembley crowd began shining laser on the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

However, Schmeichel was unaffected as he kept his cool to save the penalty but couldn’t stop Kane from scoring on the rebound as England took a winning 2-1 lead.

But but but. Right before Sterling would go down in the danger zone, eagle-eyed fans have spotted presence of an extra ball on the field. And are demanding why the referee didn’t stop the play.

Anyone else notice the second ball on the pitch as Sterling wins the penalty ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/crGWEFrvaU— jonathan heath (@jonathanheath12) July 7, 2021

There was definitely two balls on the pitch, within meters of each other, as Sterling went into the box. Thought my brain glitched for a second, but isn’t play supposed to be stopped? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/INzCWxkFwd— Brandon Lee Portnoy (@BrandonPortnoy) July 7, 2021

So there was a second ball on the pitch, and a dive, and now this ‍♀️ Feeling even sorrier for Denmark now https://t.co/K4ms8rNO4Z— Elaine Nelson (@MissEllieN) July 7, 2021

There’s a simple explanation behind referee continuing the play though - the ball wasn’t directly interfering the passage of play and hence the call or no-call.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand though questioned the logic behind awarding the penalty against his team saying the decision means they are leaving the tournament on a bitter note.

“I don’t see it as a penalty. It is quite clear that he (Sterling) lets his leg hang and falls. I know it is a bit … but I can’t help feeling that it is hard,” said Hjulmand.

“One thing is to lose a game. That happens. But this way. I think it is a pity and sad for the guys because they have put everything on stake. It is bitter. We might need some time to put all of this into the right perspective, but it is a bitter way to leave the tournament," Hjulmand added.

England will face Italy in the final on Sunday.

