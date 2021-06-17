CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Explosive Device Found Near Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Before Italy vs Switzerland

Italy vs Switzerland at Stadio Olimpico (AP)

Italy vs Switzerland at Stadio Olimpico (AP)

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi took to social media to say that a device was placed on the car some four hours before the match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italian police closed off streets about 2 kilometers from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome after an explosive device was found attached to a parked car about four hours before the match between Italy and Switzerland.

There was no indication of any connection to the tournament.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on Twitter the device was placed on the car of a city parks official. Italian news agency LaPresse says the rudimentary device didn’t explode and that police started an investigation.

first published:June 17, 2021, 01:17 IST