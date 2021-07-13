Euro 2020: Families of England Players Had Their Seats Taken as Fans Stormed Wembley Stadium

The 2020 European Championship final is done and dusted. Gareth Southgate’s side fell short in the summit clash against Italy and sent fans from despair to euphoria in no time. Amid news of racist taunts hurled at the home side players, hooliganism and fighting with one another reigned London’s streets after the hosts lost the final. However, reports suggest that the mayhem started much before as fans wanted to catch the action live and hundreds of them stormed past security ticketless and gained access to witness the epic final at the Wembley Stadium.

According to a Daily Mail report, families of the England players and fans were seen standing at the venue, unable to access their seats. They were also compelled to escape as a ticketless fans stormed Wembley arena ahead of the Euro 2020 final. The hapless victims were also subjected to attempted ticket thefts at pick-up points and chaotic queues at Wembley’s Gate G as they tried to enter the stadium. Several family members got into the venue to find their seats were occupied by scores of ticketless fans, the report further cited.

Son of Italy’s manager Roberto Mancini, Andrea, watched the first half sitting on the stadium step’s as he found his seat taken by the ticketless lot,while one England player’s relatives were caught in a crush as close to 50 fans broke in at the families’ entrance. Others with small children in tow said men were loitering around and tried to snatch their tickets as they approached the entrance. And at least one member of a player’s party is believed to have been verbally abused after asking a person to move from their allocated seat.

An earlier Wembley statement said that fans tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier. But stewards and police were able to hold them back as they tried to push through, Associated Press reported.“There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” the Stadium authorities said in a statement.

