Euro 2020: Fans on Twitter Pray For Christian Eriksen's Safety After Denmark Midfielder Collapsed On The Field

In distressing scenes, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed midway during his team’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. The match was immediately suspended with Eriksen needing medical attention for around 10 minutes on the pitch before being stretchered off the field.

The incident occurred when the first half of the contest was nearing its end with players immediately signalling for the medical staff to attend to the 29-year-old. His teammates formed a shield around him as Eriksen was being treated.

The Finland players left the pitch eventually even as Eriksen was being given chest compressions after collapsing.

Fans on twitter began posting messages, praying for his well-being.

Christian Eriksen left the stadium conscious.!Let’s all pray 🙏 #Eriksen pic.twitter.com/7NiUZimCYI— Deep Point (@ComeonPant) June 12, 2021

This photo is powerful! Team mates around him praying and shielding eriksen as the paramedics bring him back to life. praying he comes through this. #Eriksen 🙏🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/bzzPprbmyW— jonny ball (@jonafan1) June 12, 2021

100% respect for the Danish squad, shielding one of their own.Preying for Christian Eriksen and wishing him a speedy recovery!#Eriksen pic.twitter.com/Jn24vCMcJt— Simon Kimpton (@SimonKimpton) June 12, 2021

Eriksen was stretchered off amidst loud ovation with both the teams leaving the field as well. The contest was scoreless when the incident occurred.

