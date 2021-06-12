CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MumbaiRains#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Fans on Twitter Pray For Christian Eriksen's Safety After Denmark Midfielder Collapsed On The Field
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Fans on Twitter Pray For Christian Eriksen's Safety After Denmark Midfielder Collapsed On The Field

Euro 2020: Fans on Twitter Pray For Christian Eriksen's Safety After Denmark Midfielder Collapsed On The Field

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen was stretchered off the field after receiving CPR for around 10 minutes.

In distressing scenes, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed midway during his team’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. The match was immediately suspended with Eriksen needing medical attention for around 10 minutes on the pitch before being stretchered off the field.

The incident occurred when the first half of the contest was nearing its end with players immediately signalling for the medical staff to attend to the 29-year-old. His teammates formed a shield around him as Eriksen was being treated.

The Finland players left the pitch eventually even as Eriksen was being given chest compressions after collapsing.

Fans on twitter began posting messages, praying for his well-being.

Eriksen was stretchered off amidst loud ovation with both the teams leaving the field as well. The contest was scoreless when the incident occurred.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 12, 2021, 23:09 IST