Euro 2020 Final: David Beckham Fist Bumps Tom Cruise After Luke Shaw Opener | WATCH

The Euro 2020 final got off to a brilliant start as ‘home team’ England took the lead in the second minute of the title clash against Italy at the Wembley Stadium. Luke Shaw gave England the lead at the 1 minute and 57 seconds mark to boost hopes of the country winning a major trophy after a wait of 55 years. This is the first time England in the final of a major tournament since 1966 FIFA World Cup, which they won.

Italy got off to a poor start and left themselves completely open at the back. Harry Kane played Kieran Trippier on the right wing and with no one closing him down, the Atletico Madrid man had all the time in the world to pick the run of Luke Shaw on the far post and place an inch-perfect pass. Shaw gave it a striker’s finish to send the Wembley stadium into frenzy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are attending the final with their son Prince George. All three of them were seen celebrating the goal by clapping hard while standing on their feet.

Former England star David Beckham and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise were also in attendance at the Wembley and the former was seen fist bumping the latter after Shaw’s opening goal.

Shaw’s opener was the quickest scored in a European Championship final. Shaw scored at 1 minute and 57 seconds into the match at Wembley Stadium. It was the fifth-fastest goal ever scored in the history of the tournament and the third fastest at Euro 2020.

The previous fastest goal scored in a European Championship final was in 1964 when Chus Pereda scored for Spain 5:17 into the match against the Soviet Union. Spain won 2-1.

Another landmark in the match is that Giorgio Chiellini has become the oldest player to start a Euro final as captain at 36 years and 331 days. He overtook Gianluigi Buffon, who set the record at 34 years and 154 days during the 2012 Euro final against Spain, which Italy lost.

At the time of publishing the article, the half time whistle had been blown and England led 1-0 even though Italy had more of the ball possession.

