Euro 2020 Final: Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate after Saving Penalty Shots

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero of the summit clash with two saves in the penalty shootout as the Azzurri won the Euro 2020 title 3-2 on penalties after the final against England ended 1-1 after extra time. The 22-year-old conceded just four goals during the course of the continental tournament, never letting more than one in any game. Due to his heroics Donnarumma was named Euro 2020’s Player of the Tournament.

The shot keeper single-handedly delivered the Henri Delaunay Trophy back to Rome, after he denied Jadon Sancho’s effort, before making the winning save from Bukayo Saka from 12 yards. However, he seemed unnerved after Saka’s decisive shot left the football world puzzled. He was seen shaking a fist with composure after the victory was confirmed while his teammates mobbed him and burst into a wild celebration soon after.

It so happened that Donnarumma didn’t realise his save had made Italy win the title. The goalkeeper has admitted that he was waiting for confirmation of the scoreline after keeping out the Three Lions’ fifth spot-kick. Saka had the chance to take the epic contest into sudden death after Jorginho’s effort was denied by Jordan Pickford. But he failed to beat the towering Italian goalie who managed to palm the ball away.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Donnarumma said, “I didn’t celebrate on the penalty because I didn’t realise we had won.” He also mentioned that he was already “feeling down” after Jorginho missed the penalty and thought the team had lost and went to continue. Donnarumma also added that with the introduction of VAR, they have to look at their feet to check he’s not in front of the line and turned to the referee to see if it was okay. That’s when he noticed his team charging towards him and it started from there.

Donnarumma was publicly praised by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during his celebration speech for Mancini’s men at his official residence. He is now revered as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the business and the young star is rumoured to sign a deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.

