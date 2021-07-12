Euro 2020 Final: Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Oldest Scorer in a Euro Title Clash

Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Italy in the 67th minute of Euro 2020 final at the Wembley on Monday and became the oldest goalscorer in the history of the tournament’s finals. At 34 years and 71 days, Bonucci scored the equaliser, which he celebrated in front of the Italian fans by standing on top of the advertising hoardings with both his arms raised and fists clenched.

Apart from being the oldest goalscorer, Bonucci also has the most appearances in the history of Euro finals.

Bonucci’s goal was incoming with the amount of pressure that Italy put on England ever since the ‘home’ team took the lead early on at the 1 minute and 57 seconds mark. Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a Euro final as he sent the Wembley into frenzy, boosting England’s hopes of ending a 55-year wait for a major trophy. This is the first time since their 1966 FIFA World Cup win that England are in the final of a major tournament.

Italy earned themselves a corner off which they found the equaliser. Berardi’s corner caused England trouble and even though Pickford made an initial save against Marco Verratti’s powerful header, Leonardo Bonucci was at the poacher’s position to poke the ball home.

England were completely on the backfoot as Italy had full control over the ball and movement on the pitch.

Earlier, Italy’s poor defending early on gifted England the opener. Harry Kane played Kieran Trippier on the right and since he was not closed down by the Italians, he had all the time in the world to pick the run of Luke Shaw on the far post and place an inch-perfect pass. Shaw gave it a striker’s finish with a sweet volley.

