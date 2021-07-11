CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WorldPopulationDay#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Football» Euro 2020 Final: Kieran Trippier to Start for England in Final vs Italy - Reports
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020 Final: Kieran Trippier to Start for England in Final vs Italy - Reports

Kieran Trippier (Photo Credit: AP)

Kieran Trippier (Photo Credit: AP)

Euro 2020 Final: Defender Kieran Trippier is reported to be included in England's starting line-up for final against Italy at the expense of right winger Bukayo Saka.

Defender Kieran Trippier is set to return to England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, according to British media reports.

Trippier’s inclusion will be at the expense of Bukayo Saka, who played as a right winger against Denmark in the semi-final, and means a change in formation for England, with manager Gareth Southgate switching to a back three.

Midfielder Phil Foden missed England’s final training session and is a doubt for the Sunday’s showpiece, Southgate said on Saturday.

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1996.

RELATED STORIES

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 11, 2021, 21:08 IST