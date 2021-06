France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team’s Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions’ 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday’s clash in Munich.

France also face Hungary and Portugal in the group stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here