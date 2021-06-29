CHANGE LANGUAGE
Euro 2020: Frank De Boer Quits as Netherlands Coach After Last 16 Elimination

Frank de Boer (Photo Credit: AP)

Frank de Boer (Photo Credit: AP)

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has resigned, two days after his side were beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic and eliminated in the last 16 of the European Championship.

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has resigned, two days after his side were beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic and eliminated in the last 16 of the European Championship. It came after an evaluation of the team’s performance that followed the defeat in Budapest, where the Dutch had been expected to win. The Dutch football association (KNVB) said De Boer was discussing the terms of his departure.

De Boer took over as successor to Ronald Koeman last year, and won eight of his 15 games in charge.

first published:June 29, 2021, 22:24 IST