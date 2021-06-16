Euro 2020: Germany's Antonio Rudiger Caught Nibbling Paul Pogba During France vs Germany Clash

In a bizarre incident during the Euros 2020 marquee Group F clash between Germany and France, German defender Antonio Rudiger was caught on camera attempting to bite France mid-fielder Paul Pogba during the match on Wednesday. It was not a full mouth bite like the way Luis Suarez goes at it, but the officials missed out on that as Rudiger was right behind Pogba when the defender decided to have a nibble. Pogba protested and even went up to the linesman but did not make much of a scene of the matter as it wasn’t that severe.

On camera during the match in the first half, before a throw-in awarded to France, Rudiger can be seen trying to nibble through Pogba’s jersey which left the midfielder in a state of confusion and shock. Pogba was furious at the time as no official witnessed the bizarre incident till it was displayed on television during half-time.

Rudiger was confirming whether pogba is a robot or human😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4RB7vYnOBl— 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐧🐒 (@getto_tweep) June 16, 2021

France went on to win the marquee clash 1-0, owing to an own goal by Germany’s Mats Hummels in the 20th minute of the match at Munich. After the clash, Pogba was awarded the man of the match for his sterling performance in the clash, setting up the chance which led to the own goal by the German defender.

Roy Keane on Antonio Rudiger biting Paul Pogba: “It wasn’t really a bite, it was more of a nibble.” 😂😂#FRA #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/XZEW1cz3Wu— Nohary 🔴 (@MUFCNohary_) June 15, 2021

The French mid-fielder stated that he ‘felt’ Rudiger nibble at it and told the referee at the time, but did not want the defender to be given a yellow or a possible red card for his actions. After the clash, the two players were seen hugging it out and all was forgiven by Pogba.

Rudiger would have landed in trouble if VAR had to interfere in the matter, but Pogba did not protest much as it would have halted the match. However, Rudiger is not out of the deep waters yet for his actions as UEFA may intervene and look into the matter.

The last time such an incident took place, was the infamous Suarez bite on Italy’s defender Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup clash. The attacker dug deep and bite mark was seen on the Italian defender’s shoulder. Suarez was fined a whopping 66,000 Pounds and was banned from international football for four months.

France claimed the second spot in Group F after claiming all three points in the match against Germany. The score-line would have been much different if it wasn’t for the off-side goals which Mbappe and Benzema netted in. Portugal sat on top after thrashing Hungary 3-0 with the help of Ronaldo’s brace.

France played like World Cup champions as Germany were not able to breach the French defence and were not able to contain their attack as well. The next marquee clash in the ‘Group of Death’ sees Portugal take on Germany on June 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here