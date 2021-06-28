CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Here's What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Thibaut Courtois After Belgium Knocked Out Portugal | WATCH
Euro 2020: Here's What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Thibaut Courtois After Belgium Knocked Out Portugal | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 match against Belgium (AP)

Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory in the last 16 to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie against Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Spain was not a happy one, as his side Portugal, the defending champions were knocked out by Belgium. Thorgan Hazard’s 43rd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

The 36-year-old was having a brilliant tournament, he was the top-scorer with five goals and matched Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals, the most by any male footballer. However, against Belgium, Ronaldo had a stinker. Apart from the powerful first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois, he failed to bother the Belgian goalkeeper.

After the end of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen having a quick word with former Real Madrid teammate and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The video was shared by UEFA Euro 2020 on Twitter and the video didn’t take too long to go viral.

“Lucky, eh? (The ball) didn’t want to get in today! Good luck man," Ronaldo was heard telling Courtois after the final whistle.

Fans Fume as Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Down Portugal Armband

However, that was not the only moment concerning the Juventus forward that went viral against Belgium. At the end of the match, a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband on the pitch. Later he was seen kicking the armband as he walked off the pitch.

Ronaldo’s angry antics were not taken lightly on social media as several fans slammed the talismanic Portuguese.

A few of them even symphathised with the 36-year-old after possibly his last appearance in the tournament.

The Portuguese captain later took to Instagram to write an emotional post and promised the Portuguese fans that they’ll come back stronger.

Belgium will face Italy, who beat Austria 2-1 on Saturday, in Munich on July 2.

first published:June 28, 2021, 17:39 IST