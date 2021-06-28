Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Spain was not a happy one, as his side Portugal, the defending champions were knocked out by Belgium. Thorgan Hazard’s 43rd-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

The 36-year-old was having a brilliant tournament, he was the top-scorer with five goals and matched Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals, the most by any male footballer. However, against Belgium, Ronaldo had a stinker. Apart from the powerful first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois, he failed to bother the Belgian goalkeeper.

After the end of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen having a quick word with former Real Madrid teammate and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The video was shared by UEFA Euro 2020 on Twitter and the video didn’t take too long to go viral.

“Lucky, eh? (The ball) didn’t want to get in today! Good luck man," Ronaldo was heard telling Courtois after the final whistle.

️ “[The ball] didn’t want to go in today."Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle…#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Fans Fume as Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Down Portugal Armband

However, that was not the only moment concerning the Juventus forward that went viral against Belgium. At the end of the match, a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband on the pitch. Later he was seen kicking the armband as he walked off the pitch.

Ronaldo’s angry antics were not taken lightly on social media as several fans slammed the talismanic Portuguese.

Ronaldo throwing the captain armband on the floor for the second time in a few months… people still call him the GOAT— Dan O’Boyle (@DLOB17) June 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has no respect for this Portugal captaincy armband , Always seems to throw it away when he gets frustrated.— Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) June 27, 2021

Ronaldo threw the captains armband AGAIN. Zero respect for his country.— SJ (@sj76593280) June 27, 2021

Ronaldo kicking his captains armband like a child not getting his wayMust be disappointed not to have played in tonight’s game— Terry Griffiths (@TerryGriff) June 27, 2021

A few of them even symphathised with the 36-year-old after possibly his last appearance in the tournament.

Still the greatest football player of all Time. Very sad for Portugal’s Exit. Coming back Stronger! pic.twitter.com/IK4hTitcOL— Emini_Dotman (@EminiDotman) June 27, 2021

I guess I’ve watched the last match of Ronaldo in a Euro. Heartbreaking and thank you for all the beautiful memories. 2004-2021 #EURO2020 #Ronaldo #POR— Matthews Izzac (@matthewsizzac) June 27, 2021

Those who are slandering Ronaldo don’t know football, man did everything he could, he gave everything for his team and he almost scored. He was just unlucky. Anyways that’s what you get for being the GOAT #Ronaldo #GOAT #CR7 pic.twitter.com/FROSwp9Voj— Cronaldoempire7 (@cronaldoempire7) June 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Belgium:• Most dribbles.• Most chances created.• Most duels won. No help. pic.twitter.com/jy3aDsjsE7 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 27, 2021

The Portuguese captain later took to Instagram to write an emotional post and promised the Portuguese fans that they’ll come back stronger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Belgium will face Italy, who beat Austria 2-1 on Saturday, in Munich on July 2.

