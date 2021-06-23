With twelve teams having already booked their spot in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 stage, eight teams teams fight it out for the remaining four places on the last day of the Group Stages of the European Championship.

Group E and Group F, have their last group matches remaining which will be played today at 9:30 PM IST and on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST respectively. Sweden and France have already booked their berth in the knockout stages, they will confirm their positions after their last group games.

GROUP E QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

Group E consists of Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and Poland. At the beginning of the tournament it looked like one-horse race with Spain winning the group and the other three teams fighting it out for the remaining one place. However, it has been anything like that. Instead of Spain, Sweden is certain to advance to the next stage.

SWEDEN: The Swedes will top the group if they beat Poland, however, if they lose and the other game is drawn, Sweden, Slovakia and Poland will be split for first to third place on results between the three teams. If Sweden lose they finish third but still qualify.

SLOVAKIA: Marek Hamsik’s team would need a point to qualify for the next stage. However, they face a tricky opponent in Spain, who have thus far misfired at the Euro 2020. If they beat the Spaniards and Sweden lose, they top the group.

SPAIN: Luis Enrique’s team needs a win to qualify clean, however, Spain could still qualify if they draw and Poland do not beat Sweden.

POLAND: It’s simple for the Polish, win and qualify, lose and goodbye.

GROUP F QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

FRANCE: The World champions are through and a win will guarantee them the top spot. They could still top the group if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. However, if France lose and Hungary win, second place will be decided on overall goal difference.

GERMANY: The Germans will go through if they avoid defeat. If they win and France don’t it would guarantee them a first-place finish. They will finish third if they draw and France lose, or if both Germany and Portugal lose.

PORTUGAL: The reigning champions will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win and Germany do not. Portugal will finish fourth if they lose and Germany also lose.

HUNGARY: Hungary will go through if they win. If they win and France lose, second place will be decided on overall goal difference. Hungary will finish third if they win and the other game is drawn.

Qualified third-placed teams

Switzerland (Group A), Czech Republic (Group D)

